Telangana IPS officers' body condemns Cong leader's statement

Hyderabad, March 3 The IPS officers Association of Telangana on Thursday strongly condemned the statement by state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy that Director General of Police (DGP) has been asked to go on leave.

The Association also condemned the allegations that certain IAS/IPS officers, native to a particular state, are being posted to top posts in Telangana. The Association termed this as a baseless statement.

It clarified that Mahendar Reddy went on medical leave owing to injuries sustained by him at his home. In order to ensure proper healing of the hairline fracture, he was advised to take rest by the doctors and hence he proceeded on medical leave from February 18 to March 4. He will join duty after due check-up and medical advice.

The statements regarding Mahendar Reddy were made in an irresponsible manner without verification of facts and the reports of scientific diagnostic tests, it said.

"Instead of wishing him good health and speedy recovery, the said leaders have needlessly dragged the officer for the sake of publicity," the Association said in a statement.

The IPS officers' body said statements targeting IPS officer Anjani kumar and some IAS officers from a particular state reflects biased thinking and lack of knowledge about the Constitution of India and the provisions of All India Services.

"The All India service officers are allotted to a particular state as per All India Service Rules and are given postings by the respective state governments. The irresponsible statements made against the officers, amounts to intrusion and interference in the discharge of official duties by them. Such statements have an undesirable effect of needlessly dragging officers for the sake of self publicity," the association said.

It is seen that some of these political functionaries are habituated in making wild and irresponsible statements with an intention to demoralise officers and police force and mislead the innocent public, it added.

The IPS Association urged these political functionaries to refrain from commenting without verifying the facts and without knowing about the provisions of the Rules as provided for in the Constitution of India.

Revanth Reddy had said on Wednesday that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has his roots in Bihar. He also alleged that Telangana has become slave in the hands of a group of IAS and IPS officers of Bihar origin.

Revanth Reddy, who is also an MP, alleged the Chief Minister appointed IAS and IPS officer of Bihar origin on key posts and entrusted each of them 6-8 departments to what he called loot of the state.

He alleged that the Chief Minister made Anjani Kumar the DGP by sending the incumbent DGP on leave.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor