Telangana minister joins CBI's probe in impersonation case

New Delhi, Dec 1 Telangana Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Thursday joined the probe of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a case pertaining to the arrest of Kovvi Srinivas Rao, a conman who used to cheat innocent persons by posing himself as joint director of the CBI.

Rao was held three days back by the CBI.

The CBI has also learnt that Vaddiraju Ravichandra, a Member of Rajya Sabha from TRS party was also in touch with the arrested conman. The officials are mulling to send him a summon in the matter.

Kamalakar appeared before the CBI at its Delhi-based headquarters. His questioning is currently going on.

The CBI had on Monday arrested Rao from Tamil Nadu Bhavan in Delhi, for allegedly impersonating as an IPS official and claiming to be Joint Director of the CBI.

"Rao was also lobbying to obtain 'No Entry Permit' (permission for vehicles to ply during 'No Entry' restriction timings in Delhi) from Delhi Police for 2000 vehicles of the company 'Porter'. He was duping common people and was asking for personal favours," an official had said.

The CBI had recently got a tip-off that the accused had been impersonating himself as an IPS Officer and Joint Director of CBI. He was demanding bribe from unknown private persons for lobbying with public servants for getting favourable response in various matters which include the cases registered by different Central investigative agencies.

"He met a number of people and offered favourable outcome in various matters pending before Government authorities. Rao demanded costly gifts from them by claiming that the gifts needed to be further handed over to Senior Government officers," the official said.

Rao visited New Delhi on November 22 and arranged stay at Madhyanchal Bhawan and Tamil Nadu Bhawan. He was meeting various private persons and public servants.

Rao impersonating himself as a senior CBI officer told one Vinay Handa that he was looking after officers' cadre of the CBI and told him that he would make arrangements for the job of his younger son.

The CBI after getting the information lodged a case under sections 419 and 420 of the IPC. The CBI laid a trap at Tamil Nadu Bhawan and held him.

