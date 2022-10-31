Tender process with Sushi Infratech was pre-fixed: TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yaskhi

The Campaign Committee Chairman of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Madhu Goud Yaskhi alleged on Sunday that the tender process for Sushi Infratech was "pre-fixed" and also linked it with the resignation of Rajgopal Reddy.

"Sushi Infratech, a company whose majority shares are in the names of the wife and son of Rajgopal Reddy got the coal mining contract which was earlier sanctioned to Adani Group. The first tender which did not list Sushi Infratech was canceled while the second tender was called. Rajgopal Reddy resigned from Congress soon after receiving this contract. These tender processes are pre-fixed. The online tender process is fake," Campaign Committee Chairman of TPCC Madhu Goud Yaskhi said.

Yaskhi made these allegations were made while addressing the media in Ranga Reddy's Balanagar district during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Notably, Congress had released a report named 'Operation Boggu' which criticised the allotment of the Coal mining contract. Yaskhi further added that the "political lobbying" should face a blow from the people of Munugodu.

"The Congress works for the welfare of people, regardless of it being in power or in opposition," he added.

The TPCC member further slammed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi) chief K Chandrashekar Rao and his son KT Rama Rao by calling them a "small thief" and "big thief" respectively.

"KCR built a farmhouse and KTR will build a bullet-proof farmhouse as he knows that the people are against him," he added.

Accusing the K C Rao-led government of withdrawing the general consent for CBI investigation as per their convenience, BJP spokesperson Rachana Reddy on Sunday said, "Telangana government used 'GO 51' conveniently in Moinabad farmhouse case."

While reacting to the Telangana government's decision of issuing GO 51 to withdraw the general consent for CBI investigation in the state, BJP Spokesperson Rachana Reddy toldthat the Telangana state has suddenly suspiciously produced GO 51 where they have withdrawn the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation apparently passed on 30th August 2022.

This came days after the BRS alleged BJP of attempting to poach their MLAs by luring them with money and contracts. The Telangana Police arrested three persons-- identified as Ramachandra Bharati, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy-- who were found at the farmhouse in Ranga Reddy on the evening of October 27, after being informed by the BRS MLAs about the poaching bid, which the leaders alleged belonged to the BJP.

The BJP linked the poaching allegations to the upcoming Munugude by-polls that are slated to be held on November 3, and said that the TRS has been "trying to disrupt the campaign" of the BJP while also making "several efforts to thwart the campaigning in the constituency".

Calling the complaint "politically motivated", the petition stated that it has been made with a motive to "defame and demoralise" the BJP in the by-election of the Munugode Assembly constituency.

( With inputs from ANI )

