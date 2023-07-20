'The issue is about the trauma inflicted on women in Manipur', Rahul tells PM

New Delhi, July 20 Referring to the shocking incident of two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the issue is not that it's a shame for the country, but the main issue is the pain and trauma being inflicted on the women in the violence-hit northeastern state.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "Prime Minister, the issue is not that it’s a shame for the country. The issue is the immense pain and trauma inflicted on the women of Manipur. Stop the violence immediately."

His remarks came after Modi broke his silence on the ethnic unrest in Manipur, and expressed his pain and anger over the parading incident, terming the gruesome act as very shameful and something which can never be forgiven.

"Today, my heart is filled with pain and anger. The incident in Manipur which has surfaced is a very shameful act for any civilised society," Modi told reporters in the Parliament complex ahead of the beginning of the Monsoon Session, referring to the horrific video which went viral on social media showing two women being paraded naked in Manipur.

He added, "This incident is an insult to the entire nation as it has shamed 140 crore countrymen. The incident which happened with the women in Manipur can never be forgiven. I assure the countrymen that no one will be spared."

The Prime Minister then went on to club the incidents of violence in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh (both Congress-ruled states) in his statement.

"The incidents might be from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or Manipur, the culprits should not go scot-free in any corner of the country,” the Prime Minister said.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also hit back at the Prime Minister, saying that the latter spoke up today to protect his own self-generated image of 'Vishwaguru'.

In response to Rahul Gandhi's tweet, Ramesh said, "There’s absolutely no doubt that the Prime Minister spoke up today only to protect his own self-generated image of Vishwaguru."

Firing fresh salvos, he said, "Will anybody believe that no intelligence report reached the Union Home Minister about such a ghastly incident? Will anybody believe that the Chief Minister was spurred into action only after watching the video? He himself admitted on national television that there are hundreds of such cases."

"Will anybody believe that the Prime Minister was unaware of what’s been going on in Manipur for (the past) 78 days? He only spoke up today because the world is now watching with horror," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

