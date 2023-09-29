There was no need for a Karnataka Bandh: Deputy CM D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, "Karnataka bandh is totally peaceful...All the people are cooperating. We have given full protection to everyone. We requested the institutions not to call for a bandh since there is no consent from the Supreme Court or High Court. So, Bengaluru and Karnataka are safe...In the afternoon there is a meeting, I have sent our team there...We will discuss various issues..."

He said the government is protecting the interests of the state. The Deputy CM, who holds the Water Resources portfolio, said the government ensured that no one faced hardship during the bandh which he added was peaceful, and vehicles plied and shops were open at many places as usual. On account of the statewide Karnataka Bandh over the Cauvery water sharing dispute, 22 incoming flights and 22 outbound flights from Kempegowda International Airport stand cancelled today. According to airport authorities, the 44 flights are cancelled due to operational issues and the same was notified to passengers in advance. The Bengaluru Police has detained over 200 protestors from pro-Kannada organisations from various parts including the airport and near Attibele situated at the border of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, according to DCP central division Shekhar T. Section 144 has been imposed in the city till Saturday 12 am in view of over 2,000 pro-Kannada groups in protest against releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) held its 25th meeting on September 29, 2023, ordering the release of 3000 cusecs of water, along with the backlog of 12.5 TMC, to Tamil Nadu till October 15, 2023. Tamil Nadu had insisted for the release of 12500 cusecs of water to save its crops. However, Karnataka requested CWMA to consider the prevailing shortages in 4 of its reservoirs, which would be insufficient to meet its requirement for irrigation and drinking water needs. It therefore requested that the authority review the directions of Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to release 3000 Cusecs from 29.9.23 for 15 days to Tamil Nadu. Karnataka government will hold consultations with retired Supreme Court judges, advocate generals to consider the next course of action on Cauvery issue, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said after the order.