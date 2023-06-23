There's consensus to fight elections together, another opposition meeting next month: Nitish Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 23 : After the conclusion of the opposition meeting in Patna, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that it was a good meeting and all opposition parties have decided to fight the elections together adding that another meeting will be held soon in this regard.

While addressing the joint press conference, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, "There is a consensus to fight elections together. It was a good meeting where it has been decided to fight the elections together. Next month there will be a meeting which will take our agenda in the final shape. Who will fight the election from where that will be decided in the next meeting."

The highly-anticipated Opposition meeting began in Bihar's Patna hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with an aim to arrive at a consensus to forge a united Opposition front to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Opposition picked Patna as a venue for its meeting as it represents the 1974 call of total revolution by Jayaprakash Narayan that toppled Indira Gandhi's majority government.

The meeting has been called by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar and will be attended by leaders of parties opposed to the BJP.

