Those acting against party will face disciplinary action, says Raj Cong in-charge

Jaipur, April 19 After skipping the one-on-one feedback session organised recently for Rajasthan Congress MLAs in Jaipur, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot on Wednesday did not turn up at the Congress Sammelan held at Birla Auditorium, which did raise many eyebrows.

However, his nameplate was there on the table.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, "I am against those who are against the party."

At this moment, state Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra stood up and said that whatever the party in-charge is saying is 100 per cent true.

"We should all stand up and support him," Dotasra said, as all the party leaders and workers present in the audotorium raised their hand in support.

Dotasra then made a statement similar to that of Pilot who had said "Mein jab virodh karta hoon to dhuan nikal deta hoon (When I oppose someone, I take the wind out of their sails)".

Dotasra said that every Congress worker sitting in this auditorium has the power to take the wind out of the opposition's sails.

"Party in-charge Randhawa has brought strength from Delhi. Election tickets will be distributed on the basis of the good work done by the party leaders. The party is looking closely at the work everyone is doing. Our schemes, which are being discussed across the country, have to be taken to the masses," Dotasra said.

Randhawa said, "I have told the Chief Minister (Ashok Gehlot) to act tough. I would recommend disciplinary action against anyone working against the Congress, no matter how big a name he is. I have not come from Punjab just like that. I have come to ensure that Congress retains power in Rajasthan."

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that there is a wonderful atmosphere in Rajasthan because of the good work done by his government.

"We have got a survey done, which shows Congress will win the Assembly elections (scheduled later this year). Now you just have to take the benefits of our schemes to the public," he said.

