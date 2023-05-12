TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's Jan Sanjog Yatra completed 2000 km in 17 days

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 12 : National General Secretary, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee who embarked on the two-month TMC mega event 'Jan Sanjog Yatra' on April 25 completed 2000 km in 17 days on Thursday at the TMC Bhawan in Kolkata district of West Bengal.

Trinamool Congress mega event called 'Jan Sanjog Yatra' was led by TMC national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee and completed the journey in just a matter of days.

President of Trinamool Youth Congress Sayoni Ghosh praised Abhishek Banerjee for this success and slammed the opposition party who mocked the Jan Sanjog Yatra.

Talking about the mega event the TMC President said that Thursday marked a huge accomplishment for the TMC and Abhishek Banerjee, who had been leading the 'Jan Sanjog Yatra' caravan since it began on April 25, 2023, and had continued to do so for 60 days.

"Today is the 17th day and Abhishek completed 2000 km without rest. It's a continuous process. During this event, Abhishek Banerjee orgsed atleast 50 mass gatherings, 35 special events and 12 roads." she said.

Speaking to , Sayoni said, "This is my personal view that Rahul Gandhi orgsed the Bharat jodo yatra about his own fame and branding but Abhishek orgsed Jan Sanjog Yatra to build his party more powerful. He never said that he is a big leader, he always said he is a learner in politics."

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) National General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee welcomed all the 88 Gram Panchayat representatives out of the 167 Gram Panchayats during the event in the Birbhum district.

He added that these Gram Panchayats included Anchal Sabhapati and Booth Sabhapati, both of which had already cast their referendum. He also said that each Gram Panchayat had a separate polling station, where representatives could cast their votes.

The TMC National General Secretary stated, "If you vote for BJP's idea of Achche Din, you will get the fake promise of 15 lakh and 2 crore employment."

He further added, "Voting for Trinamool Congress has made Bengal safer. Trinamool has made sure that there is no communal divide. Reaching out to the people is what Trinamoole Nabo Jowar does. When a wave starts, all dirtiness is washed away. Ours will make sure the same takes place once we are done with our yatra."

"Being new Trinamool was about selflessness, it's the same might we showed while defeating the 34 years of misrule by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPIM government. With that same intensity, we will fight and defeat the BJP," he said.

Adding further the National General Secretary of TMC said, "And those who think that by winning Panchayat, you are free to do whatever you want for the next 5 years, you are mistaken. I will personally review your work every 3 months. I have rusticated 4-5 panchayat pradhans in the past few months. You can't make people wait and not provide them with services. Your duty is to serve the people."

"We have sent 11.36 lakh names to the Centre for the Awas Yojana beneficiaries. If the Centre can find one name in the list who is not eligible to get a house, I will leave politics," he added.

Earlier on April 22, the National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee had declared to embark upon a two-month 'Jono Sanjog Yatra' starting on April 25.

Sharing a post on Twitter, Trinamool Congress Party said, "National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will embark upon a two-month 'Jono Sanjog Yatra' from Cooch Behar to Kakdwip, starting 25th April."

"Determinedly, we shall strive to strengthen our connection with the people and ensure grassroots development," added the post.

The post also mentioned that Banerjee will interact with the masses and will bring grassroots party members together. "Traversing every district of Bengal, Abhishek Banerjee will interact with the masses and bring grassroots party members together," read the post.

The post also gave the details of the activities to be held in the campaign.

Detailing the campaign, the post said, "Over the course of a day, the campaign will consist of a series of activities, including a bus yatra through a curated cluster of Panchayats, three to four block level meetings, district level TMC party Adhivesan to conduct a referendum and community dinner and night stay at the Adhivesan camp."

