TN Assembly elections along with LS elections in 2024: Dhinakaran

Chennai, Aug 3 AMMK General Secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said that the Assembly elections for Tamil Nadu will be held along with the 2024 general elections, alleging that the corruption during the present DMK regime has increased much above the previous AIADMK government.

The AMMK leader, who is also the nephew of former AIADMK interim General Secretary, V.K. Sasikala was speaking to reporters at Guindy after paying floral tributes to freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai.

He clarified that his recent meeting with former Theni district secretary of the AIADMK, Syed Khan, and others was a courtesy meeting and politics was not involved.

Dhinakaran also said that the recent raids conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in many parts of Tamil Nadu and seizure of drugs were a pointer to the failing law and order situation of the state.

The statement of Dhinakaran has sparked speculations in Tamil Nadu politics as there are reports of moves of his and his aunt Sasikala joining hands with expelled AIADMK leader, O. Panneerselvam and trying to take over the AIADMK.

Meanwhile, senior leaders including AIADMK interim General Secretary K. Palaniswami and his supporters also paid floral tributes to the portrait of Chinnamalai at Guindy.

NTK leader and movie actor, Seeman, and PMK leaders Dr. S. Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss also tributes to the freedom fighter.

