TN Police chief for invoking NSA against those disrupting public harmony

Chennai, Sep 25 Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu has called for evoking National Security Act (NSA) against those disrupting public harmony.

Chairing a review meeting with District Superintendents of Police/Commissioners, he called for protecting places of worship and sensitive locations as well as 'soft targets'.

His statement came after the increase in 'Molotov cocktail' attacks on the premises of RSS and BJP functionaries in various parts of the state following the arrest of Popular Front of India (PFI) activists in nationwide raids on Thursday.

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) had searched 93 locations in 15 states, including houses of top PFI leaders as well as offices of the PFI and SDPI. A total of 11 people, including PFI national Executive Committee member A.M. Ismail were arrested from Tamil Nadu.

Petrol and kerosene bombs were hurled at the residences of the RSS, the BJP, and other Hindu organisation functionaries at Coimbatore, Ramanathapuram, Erode, Salem, and Pollachi since Thursday.

The DGP called upon the district police chiefs to seize the CCTV visuals at the crime scene and interrogate the suspects identified in the visuals.

He also instructed the police to intensify night patrolling and vehicle checks across the state.

