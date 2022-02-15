TN rights over Mullaperiyar Dam should be protected: OPS

Chennai, Feb 15 Tamil Nadu former Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam on Tuesday urged Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to ensure that the state's rights over Mullaperiyar dam are protected.

Condemning the Tamil Nadu government's silence on the visits by Kerala Ministers and officials to inspect the dam, its shutters and ordering release of waters, Panneerselvam said such actions by Kerala should be nipped in the bud.

AIAMDK Coordinator Panneerselvam also added that if Tamil Nadu remains silent on such acts, it may lead to Kerala claiming such rights later.

The Mullaperiyar dam is owned by Tamil Nadu and its maintenance is undertaken by it is irrefutable truth, Panneerselvam added.

Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been at loggerheads over the dam, built under an 1886 accord between the then Maharaja of Travancore and the erstwhile British Raj.

Though the dam is located in Kerala, it is owned, maintained and operated by Tamil Nadu.

The Supreme Court on May 5, 2014 had decreed in favour of Tamil Nadu and permitted the state to raise the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam to 142 feet from its earlier storage level of 136 feet.

In 2012, the Supreme Court empowered committee had said the Mullaperiyar dam is structurally safe.

Even in 2006, the apex court had said that Kerala cannot obstruct Tamil Nadu from increasing the water level in the dam to 142 feet and from carrying out repair works.

The Kerala government wants to build a new dam so that its control will be with it.

