TN to shut 500 liquor shops

Chennai, June 20 Tamil Nadu Excise and Prohibition Minister S. Muthusamy on Tuesday said the state government will close down 500 liquor shops, currently operated by government-owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).

The minister in a statement also said that the government has not set any target for collecting money through liquor sales.

The DMK, which had promised step by step reduction of liquor shops in the state in its election manifesto, has drawn flak for not honouring the commitment.

