TN will set an example on handling sexual assault case: Stalin

Chennai, March 23 Tamil Nadu government will set an example as to the manner in which a sexual assault case is handled and punishment is secured for the accused, Chief Minister M.K.Stalin said on Wednesday.

He was referring to the sexual assault by a DMK official and others in Virudhunagar district.

Speaking in the Assembly, Stalin said the Virudhunagar sexual assault case will not be handled in the way Pollachi sexual assault case was handled by the earlier AIADMK government.

He said the Virudhunagar sexual assault case will show the country how his government secures maximum punishment to the accused quickly.

Stalin also said he had ordered the state Director General of Police (DGP) to handle the Virudhunagar sexual assault case as a model case and exercise direct supervision.

According to Stalin, within 24 hours of sexual assault, on a complaint of a

22-year-old woman, four persons have been remanded to custody and as many sent to juvenile home.

The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CBCID), he added.

He assured the House that a charge sheet will be filed in 60 days in a special court.

A 22-year old Dalit woman was sexually assaulted by eight persons, including four juveniles, for several months. The accused threatened to share her assault video on social media.

The woman and DMK Youth Wing member Hariharan were friends. The latter acted as if he was in love with the woman and promised to marry her. Both had sexual relationship in a warehouse.

Hariharan had recorded their intimate moments and started blackmailing her and went back on his promise of marrying her. He also shared the video with his friends - Praveen, Junaid Ahmed and four juveniles.

The DMK party has suspended Hariharan and Ahmed from the party.

During the earlier AIADMK rule, a group of young men blackmailed women in Pollachi and indulged in sexual assault which led to wide protest.

