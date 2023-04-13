"Too Little, Too Late": Mallikarjun Kharge on PM's Rashtriya Rozgar Mela

New Delhi [India], April 13 : Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rashtriya Rozgar Mela in which appointment letters were distributed to 71,000 new recruits, and said that he is distributing "recruitment letters" in the name of employment.

Stating that there are 3,01,750 vacancies in Railways, out of which 50,000 letters were given for the Ministry of Railways, Kharge called it "Too Little, Too Late".

"Modi ji, is again distributing "recruitment letters" in the name of employment. In the event, 50,000 letters are from the Ministry of Railways only. There are 3,01,750 vacancies in Railways. 30 lakh posts are vacant in government ministries. "Too Little, Too Late" This stunt done in the tenth year of the Modi government fits perfectly," the Congress president tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister virtually distributed appointment letters to 71,000 new recruits in the Rashtriya Rozgar Mela and said that Startups have created more than 40 lakh direct and indirect jobs in the country.

The Prime Minister said that the Rashtriya Rozgar Mela shows the government's commitment towards uplifting youth spirit and giving them employment opportunities.

"Startups have created more than 40 lakh direct and indirect jobs; this shows India's resilient startup culture. Today India is the fastest-growing economy in the world. The policy and strategy being followed by today's New India have opened up new possibilities and opportunities in the country," PM Modi said on the occasion.

Stating that over 70,000 youth have got government jobs in various departments of the central government on the day of Baisakhi today, the Prime Minister said that the process of giving govt jobs in NDA and BJP-ruled states is going on at a fast pace.

"Appointment letters have been handed over to more than 22 thousand teachers in Madhya Pradesh yesterday," he said.

Mentioning the growing Defence sector in the country, PM Modi said that India has exported Defence equipment worth Rs 15,000 crore.

"An approach was dominant in the country for decades that the Defence equipment can only be imported. We did not believe in our own country's manufacturers. Our government changed this approach. Our armed forces have prepared a list of 300 such equipment and weapons which will be made in India only. Today, India is exporting Defence equipment worth Rs 15,000 crore," he said.

Detailing the self-reliance in various sectors of the country including drones, the Prime Minister said that youth are engaging in new-age technologies.

"New India's youth are increasingly involved in drone manufacturing and becoming drone pilots. For decades our children used to play with toys imported from abroad. We started promoting the indigenous toy industry, and this created new employment opportunities for our Yuva Shakti. The capital investment in infrastructure projects propels employment generation & creates diverse opportunities for Yuva Shakti," he said.

Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

