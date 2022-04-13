Top MHA officials to review Amarnath Yatra preparedness

New Delhi, April 13 Top Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials along with the Intelligence Bureau Director are likely to visit Srinagar soon to review the preparedness of Amarnath Yatra which will commence from June 30 after a gap of two years, the sources in the government set up said here on Wednesday.

During the visit to Srinagar, the Union Home Secretary will discuss all aspects of the annual pilgrimage including the security with the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

The sources also said that the Director Generals of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) and J&K DGP will also join the review meeting in Srinagar.

The J&K DGP will make a presentation on the security aspect during the meeting. The Intelligence Bureau Director is likely to Adiscuss the intelligence input gathered so far, sources said.

The government is concerned about the security of the Amarnath cave shrine pilgrimage. The MHA has asked security forces deployed in the Kashmir Valley to step up counter terror operations against the ultras.

So far, eight terrorists have been gunned down in Srinagar in various counter operations in this month only.

The sources in the security grid said that security forces deployed in the Kashmir Valley have been asked to scale up operations against ultras and a full proof security shield has to be installed in the union territory of J&K so that the 'Yatra' is conducted peacefully.

The sources also said that once the security arrangements are put in place, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will review the all arrangements before the Yatra commences.

Meanwhile, the registration for Amarnath Yatra has begun on April 11 and it is expected that a huge number of pilgrims will come to visit the cave shrine.

It is expected that around three to five lakh pilgrims are likely to visit the Amarnath cave shrine this year, the officials in the Jammu and Kashmir administration said.

This Yatra is commencing after a gap of two years in 2022. The pilgrimage was not conducted because of the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

