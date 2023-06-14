"Totally wrong": TMC's Saugata Roy on ED custody of TN minister Senthil Balaji

New Delhi [India], June 14 : In a reaction to Tamil Nadu electricity minister Senthil Balaji being taken under Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody when he was visibly not well, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said on Wednesday that it is "totally wrong" how the ED is being "misused" by the Central government.

"It is totally wrong how Enforcement Directorate is being misused," Roy said speaking to ANI.

Opposition leaders have criticized the ED's highhandedness for questioning Balaji for long hours and then taking him into custody in the wee hours of Wednesday after searching his premises on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed Senthil Balaji's arrest by the ED saying that it is "nothing but political harassment and vendetta" by the central government.

"Congress President Shri @kharge condemns the late-night arrest of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Shri V. Senthil Balaji by the ED. This is nothing but political harassment and vendetta by the Modi govt. against those opposed to it. None of us in the Opposition will be intimidated by such brazen moves," a press statement released by the Congress stated.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram also said that these raids by the central agencies are only for 'optics' and it does not help in collating 'evidence'.

"All these @dir_ed raids on functionaries of political parties opposed to the @BJP4India are only for optics & voyeuristic pleasure of a few, it in no way aids in collating "evidence" in the "alleged" case. Events of 2016 (ADMK)raids in 2023 in the Secratariat Office, seriously?" he tweeted.

Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji broke down while being taken into custody by the ED officials for questioning in connection to an alleged money laundering case in the early hours of Wednesday.

The ED brought Balaji to Omandurar government hospital in Chennai for medical examination amid tight security when high drama was witnessed outside the hospital. Balaji could be seen crying in pain while lying in the car as his supporters gathered there to protest against the ED action.

