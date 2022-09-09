Tourists visiting Israel from Jan-Aug reach nearly 1.5 mn

Tel Aviv, Sep 9 The number of tourists visiting Israel in the first eight months of 2022 reached nearly 1.5 million, recording a more than sevenfold increase compared to the same period last year, when 209,000 people came to the country, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.

In August alone, 234,400 tourists arrived in Israel, compared to 52,900 in the same month last year, Xinhua news agency quoted the Bureau as saying.

Israel hit 1 million tourist entries for 2022 on July 10.

Israel reopened its borders to fully vaccinated foreigners in January after shutting them out for most of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In March, it allowed unvaccinated tourists to enter, and in May it ended all Covid testing for arriving passengers.

