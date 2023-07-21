'Tourists won't be stopped unless there is visible traffic violation': Goa CM

Panaji, July 21 In a big relief to tourists visiting the coastal state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that he has instructed police not to stop tourists unless there is a visible traffic violation.

"I have instructed police not to stop them unless it's a visible traffic violation. They will be stopped only if there is a visible violation," Sawant said.

"We also need to streamline traffic. Ultimately, when an accident occurs we have to go through rules (for further processes. Sometimes, tourists are not aware of road directions. But any how, I will instruct police not to stop them unless there is visible violation," he said during the ongoing assembly session.

Sawant's statement came a day after BJP MLA Michael Lobo had complained that traffic police harass tourists by imposing fines, which should be stopped or the wrong message will go from the state.

Even on Thursday, Lobo tried to convince Chief Minister about how tourists face harassment.

"Traffic police in white uniforms stop everyone, even those wearing helmets are also stopped. Then the police ask for documents. There is no need to ask for documents which are now available on mobile phones. Those who come here to stay for around four days complain to us that they were stopped at ten places while travelling from North to South and also harassed," Lobo had said.

Lobo said that police should stop harassing tourists as it will send the wrong message.

Lobo is the third MLA from the BJP, who has openly alleged that traffic police harass tourists visiting the state.

Earlier last year, Goa Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserrate had said that traffic police in Goa, were actually harassing tourists by fining them, instead of solving traffic problems existing in the coastal state.

"I see police constables standing at one corner only and giving challans to tourists and they do nothing more than that. They are basically here to solve the traffic problem, but they are not doing that," Monserrate, Panaji MLA, said.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte had also claimed that the tourists are being routinely harassed in Goa by traffic police officials, and had said that efforts will be made to make the state and its environs more hospitable to tourists.

