Traffic police prosecutes Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, Aug 4 The traffic wing of the Delhi Police has issued a challan to BJP's Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari of Rs 1,000 for not wearing a helmet, driving a bike without any license and other papers during the Tiranga Bike Rally on Wednesday.

The Tiranga Bike Rally was organised by the BJP across the country. In Delhi it was held in Central Delhi's Red Fort area.

The police said that Tiwari was challaned for riding the bike without a helmet, not having a license and pollution and registration certificates.

Manoj Tiwari has said that he will pay the fine as he violated the law.

"Very sorry for not wearing helmet today. I will pay the challan @dtptraffic.. clear number plate of vehicle is shown in this photo and location was Red Fort. All of you are requested not to ride two-wheelers without helmet. #DriveSafe family and friends need you," read his tweet.

Tiwari was driving someone else's bike.

The police has also issued a challan to the real owner of the bike.

