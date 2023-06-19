Train halts at UP's Etawah due to overloading in parcel coach

Etawah, June 19 The Kalka Mail superfast train was halted on Sunday at Etawah railway station in Uttar Pradesh for about an hour due to an overloading of goods in the parcel coach of the train, said railway authorities.

"After the inspection, it was found that the overloading of goods in the parcel coach of the train was the issue due to which the train had a problem moving. The issue was rectified by removing the extra luggage," said Naresh Kumar, Chief Commercial Manager of Railway, Etawah said.

