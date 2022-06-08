Trial run of Dial 112 begins in Patna

Patna, June 8 Bihar Police on Wednesday started the trial run of Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) Dial 112 here.

In the first phase, a trial run started in Patna for which a control room has been set up in police radio headquarters premises. With this in place, in case of any crime or road accident in the district, the ERSS team will reach within 25 minutes.

A police official at the control room said: "The callers will get emergency services like crime incidents, fire, road accidents, ambulance facilities etc with just one call."

"We have deployed 30 Emergency Response Vehicles (ERV) on the roads of Patna and they are capable of reaching the spot within 15 minutes. Though, we have set a target for them to reach the spot within 25 minutes," he said.

"After the success of the trial run, we will implement it across all 38 districts of Bihar," he said.

There are 90 phone lines active for Dial 112 and 270 women personnel are deployed at the control room to attend the calls. They will work in three shifts. Besides them, we also have 100 officials and personnel on standby.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor