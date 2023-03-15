Tribals show solidarity with Raj BJP chief, ask CM to provide security to him

Jaipur, March 15 The veterans from tribal society from Vagad region, including Dungarpur, Banswara of Eastern Rajasthan and Udaipur division met BJP state president Dr. Satish Poonia in Jaipur and showed their solidarity with him.

They also raised a demand for giving him extra security cover in wake of frequent attacks on him.

The meeting comes after a handful of members from the community were seen raising slogans on March 11 here against the BJP state chief during a protest staged by the party against the disrespect shown to Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena who was protesting in support of war widows' demand. Miscreants during this protest had come with stones and damaged police vehicles. Also they shouted slogans against Poonia.

The people of the tribal society strongly condemned the turmoil created by the anarchist elements during the BJP movement and said that the Congress government, fearing its losing ground, adopts such conspiracies to defame the BJP, in which it will never succeed, ST Morcha State President Jitendra Meena said.

"A strategy was formed in the form of a movement, and disrespect shown to Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena, but in this movement some conspirators came from somewhere... it seemed they wanted the Meena community to go against the BJP; what a strange irony that the Congress government wants to spread hatred among the societies," he said.

"The leaders of the tribal society said, "The entire tribal society of Rajasthan stands firmly with the public welfare policies of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi government. The BJP government will be formed in Rajasthan in 2023 and at the centre in 2024," they said.

"In one voice, we demand that such chaotic and disturbing people should be identified, after all who are these people and on whose instructions they were conspiring," he said.

"Earlier too, while going from Kota to Bundi, there was an attack on the car of Satish Poonia. Now, who is conspiring to kill him, it needs to be seriously investigated. I demand from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot that in view of the conspiracy being hatched against Satish Poonia, his security should be strengthened," he added.

"The entire tribal society, including Meena, strongly condemns the sloganeering and conspiracy against the BJP state president, and gives a strict warning that no such incident should happen in the future," said former MLA Ramesh Meena

"Poonia has a heart and mind relationship with the tribals of Vagad region. He travelled 45 kms on foot there and has been there more than 30 times," said another tribal leader BJP ST Morcha National Working Committee Member, Hakru Bhai Maida.

