Tricolour to be hoisted on all govt buildings across J&K

Srinagar, Aug 12 The national flag will be hoisted on all government buildings/offices, including educational institutions, across Jammu and Kashmir this Independence Day.

A circular issued by the General Administration Department in this regard read, "In connection with 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and commemoration of 75 years of India's Independence, it has been decided that all government buildings/offices across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, including universities, colleges, schools, urban local body offices, tehsils, blocks, panchayats, patwar khanas etc. shall hoist the national flag on Independence Day, 2022."

The circular also said it has to be ensured that the national flag is hoisted in an appropriate and befitting manner with due regard to flag code, for which the Information Department shall generate awareness among all the stakeholders.

The circular added that all the administrative secretaries/divisional commissioners/heads of departments/deputy commissioners should strictly adhere to the above instructions in letter and spirit.

