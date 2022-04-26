Trinamool leader acknowledges PK's contribution in party's 2021 Bengal victory

Kolkata, April 26 At a time when an arrangement between Congress and vote-strategist Prashant Kishor alias PK is almost on the verge of finalising, maverick Trinamool Congress leader and party legislator Madan Mitra indirectly acknowledged that any severance in the existing arrangements between PK and Trinamool Congress would not be a welcome development for the latter.

"I have no hesitation in admitting and acknowledging Prashant Kishor's role in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls. Because of his planning Trinamool Congress had won with such a majority. PK's contribution. The package with which he presented Trinamool Congress was a beautiful one. It was a perfect corporate package in the true sense,' Mitra said on Monday afternoon.

On the possibilities of Prashant Kishor joining Congress, Mitra said that since it is democratic country anyone has the liberty to join any political force. "PK is an old and good friend of mine. But it is a democratic country. He has the liberty to join anywhere. He cannot be chained by Trinamool Congress, Mitra said.

Since the time, talks have started over Prashant Kishor drawing a roadmap for Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, speculations are rife over the over the imminent end of the existing arrangement between the Trinamool Congress and PK-founded organisation Indian Political Action Committee (I-Pac).

Most feel that once the agreement between Prashant Kishor and Congress takes a final shape, then it will the end of the existing pact between I-PAC and Trinamool Congress, since PK's national roadmap for Congress will not exclude West Bengal.

However, some political analysts have hinted at two remote possibilities where PK can continue the association with both Congress and Trinamool Congress. The first possibility is where Congress and Trinamool Congress have a seat sharing agreement in West Bengal for 2024 Lok Sabha polls as the two parties had done in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2011 West Bengal Assembly polls.

There is another possibility considering the fact through being the founder of I-PAC, Prashant Kishor currently does not hold any position in the organisation. In that case, PK, in his independent capacity, draws the roadmap for Congress, while I-PAC continues to work for Trinamool Congress.

