Trinamool to bring motion in Assembly against central agencies' activities in WB

Kolkata, Sep 12 The ruling Trinamool Congress will move a motion in the assembly against the "hyperactive" drives by central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate in West Bengal.

A short session of the assembly will be held from September 14 when the motion will be moved. Assembly Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay said on Monday that a proposal on the motion has already been submitted in the assembly.

"There will be a discussion in which members of both the treasury benches and the opposition will participate. An atmosphere of tension and fear is being created in the state. The central agencies' officials are reaching the residences of people at odd hours. There will be discussions on this matter," the Speaker said.

The decision to move the motion was taken at a working committee meeting of the assembly on Monday, which was attended by several ministers and MLAs of the ruling party, besides the Speaker and the deputy speaker, Asish Bandopadhyay. However, none of the BJP legislators, who are members of the working committee, were present at the meeting.

Emerging out of the meeting, parliamentary affairs and agriculture minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said that the motion will come up for discussion on September 19.

He slammed the opposition members in the working committee for their absence from the Monday meeting. "We too had been on the opposition benches for a long time. There had been differences with the then Speaker of the assembly but despite that we attended the meetings convened by the Speaker. There are some practices in the democratic system which we should not ignore," he said.

Till the filing of this report, there was no reaction from the state unit of the BJP on this count.

