Truth has prevailed, urge Speaker to restore Rahul's membership: Adhir Chowdhury

New Delhi, Aug 4 Jubilant Congress MPs chanted slogans "Victory! Victory! Rahul ji ki victory!" outside Parliament, just moments after the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.Leader of the Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters that he has met Speaker Om Birla and urged him to restore Gandhi's membership as soon as possible.

"Today we are happy that our leader Rahul ji, who as part of a conspiracy was disqualified from the Lok Sabha, has got relief from the judiciary. I have met the Speaker and urged him to restore his membership," a visibly ecstatic Chowdhury told reporters outside Parliament.

He said that the Speaker has informed them that once the documents from the court reach him, he will take suitable action.

"We want Rahul ji to participate in the no-confidence motion discussion next week so that people come to know how the Centre conspired against him," Chowdhury added.

The court's decision is the victory of truth, as is written on the walls of Parliament 'Satyamev Jayate', he added.

"He will arrive in Parliament like a storm and uproot the government from power. Modi ji beware, Rahul Gandhi is coming," he said further.

Earlier Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury pointed out to the Chair inside the House that Rahul Gandhi has been given relief by the court in the 'Modi surname' case.

He mentioned this during the private members' business in the Lok Sabha. Rajendra Agrawal was on the Chair when Chowdhury intervened.

BSP's Lok Sabha MP Shyam Singh Yadav, said that the punishment given to Rahul Gandhi was wrong as he had never said anything wrong about the Modi community.

"He was wronged but now justice has been meted out to him," Yadav added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor