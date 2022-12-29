TTP calls on foreign missions, locals not to fall for Pak govt's terror narrative

Islamabad, Dec 29 The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has called on foreign missions and locals not to fall for what the group called a "false narrative of terrorism" being built by the Pakistan government with an aim to attract foreign funding in the name of counter-terrorism activities.

In recent days due to the increased terror incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces as well as Islamabad, several foreign missions have issued travel advisories to their diplomats, abstaining them from carrying out any outdoor activities and urging them to stay inside the secure premises of the diplomatic enclave in the capital city.

A statement issued by the TTP spokesperson Muhammad Khorasanin emphasized that the prime target of the recent attacks were the security forces, their personnel and their institutions.

"The threat alert issues by various embassies after getting alerts from the Pakistan government is only a tactic to get dollars from other countries. Because of this false and fabricated alert, the US, UK, Italy and Saudi Arabia has issued alerts to its diplomats," said the statement.

"TTP wants to notify the foreign countries that they should not fall for the tactics of Pakistan government and not allow themselves to be used against the TTP. TTP is fighting against the brutality and aggression of the security forces and institutions only. We do not have any other agenda."

The TTP and other terror groups like the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which recently announced its affiliation with the TTP and vowed to fight against the common enemy the Pakistani security establishment, have been carrying out targeted killings of security personnel, attacks, ambush attacks and suicide bombings in parts of Balochistan and KP.

A recent suicide blast also targeted at a police security check post in the federal capital Islamabad, and its follow-up threat of a another planned attack on Hotel Marriot in the capital has put security forces at high alert.

In Islamabad, Sector 144, has been imposed while all entry and exit points to the capital have been secured through security check posts, where identifications of individuals and registrations of vehicles, along with thorough check are being conducted.

Terrorism has re-emerged in Pakistan after the TTP announced to end a ceasefire agreement with the Pakistani establishment and the government, accusing it for violating the terms of agreement and carrying out military operations against its militants.

TTP has been carrying out attacks on a daily basis in which, security personnel, military and security convoys are targeted.

Analysts say that the resurgence of TTP and terrorism in Pakistan, is directly linked to the occupation in Afghanistan by the Taliban.

"Since the Afghan Taliban took control in Afghanistan, there have been over 420 attacks carried out in Pakistan, which have been claimed by the TTP, BLA and other terrorist groups," said strategic analyst Kamran Yousaf.

"These attacks are a result of the failed negotiations between Pakistan and the TTP, which were facilitated by the Afghan Taliban in Kabul. Afghan Taliban have refused to act against the TTP and instead have opted to have them resettled in parts of Pakistan, which has now erupted in a new surge of terrorism in the country."

