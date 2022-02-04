Tunisia elected member of African Union security council

Tunis, Feb 4 Tunisia has been elected a member of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union (AU) for the period 2022-2024, the Foreign Ministry here announced.

The election took place on the sidelines of the 40th ordinary session of the AU Executive Council held in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, Xinhua news agencu quoted the Ministry as saying.

"This election proves the confidence in Tunisia's ability to participate effectively in the establishment of peace and security in the world, particularly in Africa," Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi was quoted as saying.

The AU Executive Council started two-day sessions from Wednesday, under the theme of "Building resilience in nutrition on the African continent: Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development".

