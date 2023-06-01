Tunisia foils 26 illegal immigration attempts

Tunis, June 1 Tunisia has foiled 26 attempts by illegal immigrants to reach the Italian shore by crossing the Mediterranean Sea, National Guard Spokesman Houcemeddine Jbabli said.

Tunisia's maritime guards thwarted these attempts off the country's eastern and central-eastern coasts on Monday and Tuesday, Jbabli said on Wednesday in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

According to the spokesman, 656 illegal immigrants, including 134 Tunis and 522 people from sub-Saharan African countries, were rescued from sinking boats by the maritime guards during these operations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Located in the central Mediterranean, Tunisia is one of the most popular transit points for illegal immigration to Europe.

