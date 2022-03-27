Turkey deactivates mine found off Istanbul coast: Minister

Istanbul, March 27 Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has said the object found in the waters of the Bosphorus Strait was a mine and was deactivated by underwater defense teams.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu agency in Doha, the capital of Qatar, Akar on Saturday added that Turkey has discussed the issue with both Russian and Ukrainian authorities and their coordination was underway, Xinhua news agency reported.

Maritime traffic resumed in the area where the mine was found after necessary coordination was made with the Coast Guard and other relevant institutions and organisations, Anadolu agency quoted the Minister as saying.

The Turkish Navy has been closely monitoring similar situations in the region, according to the Minister.

The Defense Ministry announced earlier that a "mine-like object" was detected at the northern entrance of the Bosphorus Strait, off the coast of Sariyer district in northern Istanbul.

The strait, which connects the Black Sea and the Marmara Sea, was temporarily closed to traffic after the announcement.

Turkey said on Wednesday that necessary measures were taken to deal with allegedly drifting mines in the Black Sea after they broke off from anchor cables near Ukrainian ports.

