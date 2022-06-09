Turkey repatriates more than 18,000 Afghan migrants back home

Ankara, June 9 Turkey has repatriated a total of 18,256 Afghans to their homeland since flights to the war-ton country resumed on January 27, the Interior Ministry said.

The total number of illegal migrants sent to their country since the beginning of this year has reached 34,112, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

A total of 24,344 foreigners of 89 nationalities are under administrative detention for deportation.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the illegal crossings into Turkish territory have been on the rise.

Turkey has been a key transit point for migrants who aim to cross to Europe.

