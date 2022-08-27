Two more held in Sonali Phogat murder case

Panaji, Aug 27 The Goa Police on Saturday arrested a drug peddler and a restaurant owner in connection with the murder case of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat.

"Drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar and restaurant owner Edwin Nunes were arrested today," Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told .

Police sources said Gaonkar, who had allegedly supplied drugs to the accused persons arrested earlier, was detained on Saturday morning for questioning.

Later, he and Edwin Nunes, owner of Curlies restaurant in Anjuna, where Sonali Phogat had partied before her death, was also arrested.

A court in Goa on Saturday granted a 10-day police custody of Sudhir Sangwan (PA of Phogat) and Sukhwinder Singh, the two accused persons arrested in the murder case.

So far, four arrests have been made.

Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi said that Sangwan has confessed to the crime stating that after reaching Goa, he along with Singh took Phogat to Curlies on the pretext of partying and he mixed some obnoxious substance in drinking water and forced the victim to drink it.

Bishnoi had also said that CCTV footages of relevant premises were examined by the Investigating Officer.

Phogat had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna.

She felt uneasy on Monday night and the next morning, she was taken to the St. Anthony hospital in Anjuna where she was declared brought dead.

