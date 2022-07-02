Udaipur accused pic with BJP leader goes viral, party denies connect

Jaipur, July 2 A major controversy has erupted after a picture of Udaipur murder accused Riyaz Attari with leader of the opposition Gulabchand Kataria went viral on social media.

The picture is reportedly from a 2018 event.

Also, an old post of a worker associated with BJP Minority Morcha surfaced in which he has described Riyaz as a BJP worker.

However, BJP in Rajasthan on Saturday denied the allegation and said that the Udaipur accused has never been a member of the party.

M. Sadiq Khan, Rajasthan BJP Minority Morcha state president said, "BJP is world's largest party and hence anybody can come and click pictures with our leaders. But this doesn't mean that he has been our party member. The accused has never been a member of our party. The state government due to its failure, wants to hold someone responsible. I request the Chief Minister to leave his post," he said.

