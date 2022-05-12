Udaipur gets Rajasthan's first bird park, panther centre coming soon

Udaipur, May 12 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot dedicated the state's first bird park in Udaipur on Thursday.

Inaugurating the Bird Park at Gulab Bagh by cutting a ribbon and unveiling the stone plaque. During this, he then took a tour of the park and looked at the colorful birds of the twenty species kept here.

Forest official Dr. DN Pandey and other Forest Department officials informed the Chief Minister about the birds kept here and their characteristics.

During the inauguration ceremony, the Chief Minister, Forest Minister and other public representatives planted saplings of five species to develop Panchavati garden in the park premises.

This bird park has been constructed in 3.85 hectares of Gulab Bagh, spread over an area of about 5.11 hectares. Tourism Department has given Rs 8 crore, the Municipal Corporation Rs 1.75 crore, and UIT Rs 1.74 crores for this park.

In his addressing after the inauguration of the bird park, Gehlot announced setting up of a Panther Rescue Center in view of the number of panthers in the district.

He also noted that 31 per cent area of the district is forest area and during summer season, forest workers will be given training and provided modern equipment to deal with incidents of fire.

