U'kand BJP claims to have persuaded sulking Harak Singh Rawat

New Delhi/Dehradun, Dec 25 The Uttarakhand BJP on Saturday claimed to have persuaded state Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat who had announced his resignation after walking out of the Cabinet meeting.

After Rawat walked out of the Cabinet meeting, there was a lot of speculation about him and his confidant Umesh Sharma Kau's next political move, as both of them have switched to the BJP from the Congress fold.

Just after Rawat walked out of the meet, the BJP's crisis management system swung into action. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with a senior BJP leader in Delhi, spoke to Rawat and urged him to change his mind.

Rawat is said to have been upset over the delay in construction of a medical college in his constituency Kotdwar. This was cited as a reason for his resignation.

Though, he has not tendered his resignation in writing till the filing of this report.

According to sources, the state government has now decided to provide Rs 10-20 crore grant for the construction of the medical college.

Uttarkhand is slated to go to polls early 2022.

The Election Commission is likely to announce dates for the polls in January, 2022.

The BJP, which is looking to form government for the second time in a row, is wooing leaders of opposition parties into the saffron fold and trying its best to retain bigwigs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor