Ukraine opens 11 humanitarian corridors

Kiev, April 6 Ukraine on Wednesday created 11 humanitarian corridors to allow civil to leave conflict-affected cities and deliver humanitarian aid, the country's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Telegram.

The humanitarian corridors established safe exit routes from five towns in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and five towns and villages in Luhansk, Xinhua news agency reported citing Vereshchuk.

One humanitarian corridor was set up to allow civil to leave Mariupol in Donetsk, where there has been fierce fighting, via private transport.

On Tuesday, some 3,800 people were evacuated from conflict-affected areas in Ukraine.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor