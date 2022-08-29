Ukraine sent armed drone to Zaporizhzhya plant: Russia

Moscow, Aug 29 Russian forces occupying the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine say they had to shoot down an armed drone sent by the Ukrain.

It fell on a safety cover spanning the reactor after it was shot down, Russian media reports were quoted as saying by dpa news agency.

The explosives it was carrying were detonated without causing any harm. Independent confirmation of the report is impossible.

According to the Russian media, the drone was on its way to attack a storage area for spent fuel rods.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor