Ukraine to get 42 F-16 fighter jets: Zelensky
By IANS | Published: August 21, 2023 01:48 AM 2023-08-21T01:48:10+5:30 2023-08-21T01:50:07+5:30
Kiev, Aug 21 Ukraine will get at least 42 F-16 fighter jets after the end of the training ...
Kiev, Aug 21 Ukraine will get at least 42 F-16 fighter jets after the end of the training course for pilots, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
"F-16. Breakthrough agreement ... Thank you, the Netherlands," Zelensky wrote in a Telegram post on Sunday after meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at a Dutch military base in Eindhoven, Xinhua news agency reported.
The F-16 fighters will help Ukraine to boost its air defence capabilities, Zelensky said.
On Saturday, Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots and support staff has begun.
The training programme will last at least six months, Reznikov said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app