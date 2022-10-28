Ukrainian seaports ship 9 mln tons foodstuffs under grain deal

Kiev, Oct 28 Ukraine's Black Sea ports have shipped 9 million tons of foodstuffs under a key grain deal signed in July, the country's Infrastructure Ministry has said.

A total of 397 vessels loaded with agricultural products have departed from the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny since the deal took effect on August 1, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the ministry.

On Thursday alone, seven vessels carrying 102,000 tons of foodstuffs left Ukrainian ports for countries in Asia, Europe and Africa, said the statement posted on Facebook.

On July 22, Ukraine and Russia separately signed a deal with Türkiye and the United Nations in Istanbul to resume food and fertiliser shipments from Ukrainian ports to international markets via the Black Sea.

The agreement is due to expire in November, and Ukrainian officials have said that Kiev is interested in extending the deal and expanding the range of goods for exports.

