UN cancels humanitarian flights in & out of Sanaa airport

United Nations, Dec 24 UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) flights in and out of the airport in Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa have been cancelled, said the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The civil aviation authorities in Sanaa have effectively prevented humanitarian flights into and out of the airport since Sunday, Xinhua news agency quoted the OCHA as saying.

"UNHAS is a vital link for the movement of aid workers and the delivery of humanitarian supplies into Yemen. As we reported earlier in the week, a UN team visited the airport on December 21 to assess the damage caused by airstrikes the night before and noted that it remains operational for emergency humanitarian use.

"The UN is exploring alternatives to move supplies and staff into and out of Sanaa," said OCHA.

The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes on Sanaa.

"We continue to call on all parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and human rights law and to take constant care to spare civil and civilian objects throughout military operations as well as to preserve the civilian character of public infrastructure," said OCHA.

The US also reiterates its call for the airport to be open for regular civilian and commercial flights and calls for the seaport of Hodeidah to be fully operational, it added.

