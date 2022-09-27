UN chief calls for all-out efforts to eliminate nuclear threat

United Nations, Sep 27 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the use of every means to eliminate the nuclear threat.

Guterres made the appeal at a UN General Assembly high-level meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, which falls on September 26.

"We come together on this international day to speak with one voice. To stand in defence of our world and our future. And to reject the claim that nuclear disarmament is some impossible utopian dream," he said on Monday.

He noted that the elimination of nuclear weapons would be the greatest gift "we could bestow on future generations".

In late August, the 10th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons failed to result in the adoption of an outcome document.

Expressing disappointment about the conference's failure to reach a substantive outcome, Guterres vowed that "we will not give up".

"I urge all states to use every avenue of dialogue, diplomacy and negotiation to ease tensions, reduce risk and eliminate the nuclear threat," he said.

Guterres also called for a new vision for nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, Xinhua news agency reported.

He highlighted the need to take into account the evolving nuclear order, including all types of nuclear weapons and their means of delivery, as well as the need to address the blurring lines between strategic and conventional weapons, and the nexus with new domains of cyber and outer space.

The UN chief urged General Assembly delegates to seize the opportunity and make new commitment to work toward a peaceful future.

"Without eliminating nuclear weapons, there can be no peace. There can be no trust. And there can be no sustainable future," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor