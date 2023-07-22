UN humanitarians deeply concerned by ongoing attacks on healthcare in Sudan

United Nations, July 22 UN Humanitarians have expressed deep concern over more than 50 attacks on aid workers and healthcare in Sudan in three months.

"We are appalled by reports that a Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) team was assaulted by armed men in Khartoum yesterday (Thursday)," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Friday.

According to OCHA, MSF reported that a 16-person team in Khartoum was aggressively assaulted by a group of armed men who physically beat and whipped them. The assailants detained one of the MSF drivers and, before his release, threatened to kill him. They also stole a vehicle.

MSF said the incident happened as the team was moving medical supplies from the organisation's warehouse to the Turkish Hospital, one of only two hospitals still operating in all of southern Khartoum, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We underscore that attacks on healthcare workers and facilities are a violation of international humanitarian law," OCHA said.

"They must stop now."

The World Health Organisation has verified more than 50 attacks on healthcare since the conflict began in Sudan on April 15.

