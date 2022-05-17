UN voices concern over clashes in Libya's Tripoli

Tripoli, May 17 The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has expressed concern about clashes that took place west of Libyan capital Tripoli between armed groups.

The UNSMIL on Monday expressed concern about the clashes in Tripoli on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The UNSMIL expresses its serious concern about armed clashes on May 15 that involved indiscriminate fire and the alleged use of heavy weapons in Janzour area, a densely populated neighbourhood in Tripoli," said the Mission in a statement.

"The current mobilisation of forces affiliated with different armed groups increases tensions and risk of clashes that could spiral into armed conflict," the statement added.

The Mission called on all parties in Libya to exercise maximum restraint and use dialogue to resolve contentious issues, fulfilling their obligations to protect civil and infrastructure.

Libya has been suffering escalating violence and unrest ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's government in 2011.

