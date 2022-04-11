Una Murder: Stern action will be taken against guilty, says Himachal CM

Shimla, April 11 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday that stern action would be taken against the guilty for the gruesome murder of a girl in Una district.

The Chief Minister told the media in Amb town that the Director General of Police, Sanjay Kundu, has visited the spot to take stock of the situation.

Thakur said he talked with the father of the victim over phone on Sunday and expressed condolences with the family. He also assured the family of all possible help.

The Chief Minister said the incident was unfortunate and stern action against the culprit would be taken.

He said the accused has been arrested and the government would ensure he gets the harshest punishment.

