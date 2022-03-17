Union Home Secy reviews preparedness for impending cyclone

New Delhi, March 17 Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday reviewed the preparedness of Central Ministries, agencies and the administration of Andaman and Nicobar UT in view of the impending cyclone in Bay of Bengal.

During the meeting, he directed central Ministries and agencies to keep regular watch and be in touch with Andaman and Nicobar administration so that any assistance required by them can be sent on priority basis.

The India Meteorological Department informed that a low pressure area in southeast Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by March 21 with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph.

Ministry officials said that one National Disaster Management Response Force (NDRF) team has been stationed there, while additional teams are ready to be airlifted, if required.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration is ready with sufficient stocks of emergency supplies and measures to protect population and restoration of infrastructure.

Meanwhile, fishing, tourism and shipping activities were stopped and fishermen have been advised to return from the sea and not to venture out for a few more days.

The Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard teams have also been put on standby in view of the impending cyclone.

