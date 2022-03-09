Unite, form your own govt: Meghalaya Guv Satyapal Malik urges farmers

Jaipur, March 9 Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik has urged farmers to unite and form a government of their own.

Addressing a Samaj Jagrati Shatabdi Mahotsav programme organised by Jaat Samaj on Tuesday in Sardarshahar town of Churu district in Rajasthan, Malik said, "Farmers should come out as givers and not takers. They should unite and form their own government."

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Malik questioned his silence on the "death of over 700 farmers during the protest against three contentious farm laws".

"Prime Minister writes a condolence note even if there is a slight accident in Delhi. However, over 700 farmers sacrificed their lives but he did not express his condolence," Malik taunted.

Malik alleged that when he tried to apprise Prime Minister Modi of farmers' challenges, people advised him to stay silent , saying that he will never be promoted to the post of president or vice president.

"I told them that I have worked in senior positions and now want to serve farmers," he claimed.

