UNSC extends mandate of political mission in Haiti

United Nations, July 15 The UN Security Council (UNSC) has adopted a resolution unanimously to extend the mandate of the UN Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) for a year till July 15, 2024.

Resolution 2692 decides that BINUH's police and corrections unit will include up to 70 civilian and seconded personnel to serve as police and corrections advisors and to scale up its strategic and advisory support to the training and investigation capacities of the Haitian National Police, reports Xinhua news agency.

The resolution reiterates the need for all Haitian stakeholders to continue to facilitate a Haitian-led, Haitian-owned political process to permit the organisation of free, fair and credible legislative and presidential elections, and further requests all Haitian stakeholders to urgently reach an agreement on a sustainable, time-bound and commonly accepted roadmap for elections.

It encourages continued close collaboration and enhanced coordination between BINUH, the UN Country Team in Haiti, regional organisations and subregional organisations and international financial institutions with a view to helping the Haitian government take responsibility to realise the long-term stability, sustainable development, food security, and economic self-sufficiency of the country.

It encourages member states, international financial institutions, and other entities to contribute to the Basket Fund for security assistance to Haiti, and further encourages member states and relevant international organisations to provide Haiti with capacity-building, technical support, and the training of national customs, border control, and other such relevant authorities.

It encourages member states to provide security support to the Haitian National Police in response to the appeal from the Haitian Prime Minister and the UN Secretary-General, including through the deployment of a specialized force, upon consultation with Haitian stakeholders.

It calls on UN member states to prohibit the supply, sale, or transfer of small arms, light weapons, and ammunition to non-state actors engaged in or supporting gang violence, criminal activities, or human rights abuses in Haiti, as well as to prevent their illicit trafficking and diversion. It demands cooperation between member states to prevent illicit arms trafficking and diversion, including through inspecting cargo to Haiti, as necessary.

The resolution emphasizes the importance of allowing and facilitating unhindered humanitarian access to all people in need, and the full protection, safety and security of medical and humanitarian personnel and assets.

BINUH, a special political mission established by the UN Security Council in 2019, is tasked to advise the Haitian government in promoting and strengthening political stability and good governance, preserving and advancing a peaceful and stable environment, and protecting and promoting human rights.

