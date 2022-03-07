UP Assembly Elections 2022: 21.55% voters turnout recorded till 11 am in the seventh phase polls

Published: March 7, 2022

21.55% voters turnout recorded till 11 am in the seventh and final phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Here's district-wise turn out: Azamgarh 20.12%, Mau 24.74%, Jaunpur 21.84%, Ghazipur 19.35%, Chandauli 23.43%, Varanasi 21.21%, Mirzapur 23.41%, and Sonbhadra 19.68%. 

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its sixth phase of elections and today the state is undergoing its seventh and last phase assembly elections. Which will cover districts like  Azamgarh, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Chandauli,  Mau, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Sant Ravidas Nagar, and Sonbhadra. There are  613 candidates are in the fray for 54 constituencies also the main contenders are BJP and SP in the seventh phase. 

