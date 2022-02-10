UP Assembly Elections 2022: 35.03% voting till 1.00 pm has taken place, see all district wise turn out in the first phase

The Election Commission has released the data of the voting percentage of the first phase polls in Uttar Pradesh. The overall turnout for 58 seats has gone to 35.03% by 1.00 pm on Thursday. According to reports Agra recorded 36.93 percent polling, Aligarh 32.07 percent, Baghpat 38.01 percent, Bulandshahr 37.03 percent, Gautam Buddh Nagar 30.53 percent, Ghaziabad 33.40 percent, Hapur 39.97 percent, Mathura 36.26 percent, Meerut 34.51 cent Muzaffarnagar 35.73 percent and Shamli 41.16 percent.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections will be held in 7 phases. Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began on Thursday at 7:00 am. Covering the Jat-dominant belt of western Uttar Pradesh, the first phase of polls cover 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state.

These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura. The voting, which will conclude at 6:00 pm today, is taking place at 25,849 polling stations and 10,766 polling centres.

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray on 58 assembly seats where polls are being held today. As per the set norms, the campaigning for the first phase of the UP polls ended on Tuesday (February 8) at 6 pm, marking the start of a 48-hour-long silence period.