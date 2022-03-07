UP Assembly Elections 2022: 35.51% voters turnout recorded till 1 pm in UP's seventh phase polls

35.51% voters turnout recorded till 1 pm in the seventh and final phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Here is the district-wise turnout: Azamgarh 34.60% voting, Bhadohi 35.60%, Chandauli 38.45%, Ghazipur 34.15%, Jaunpur 35.80%, Mau 37.08%, Mirzapur 38.05%, Sonbhadra 35.68% and Varanasi 33.55%.



Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its sixth phase of elections in which the first phase covered Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. The third phase comes under Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. The fourth phase includes Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi. And this fifth phase covered Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki, and Gonda. On 3rd March the state is conducted its sixth phase which covered Balrampur, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, and Ballia district. Today on 7th March the state is undergoing its seventh phase which covers, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Mau, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Sant Ravidas Nagar and Sonbhadra.